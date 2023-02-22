Man body slammed by Paulding Co. deputy demands justice

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- A man who was body-slammed by a Paulding County Sheriff's deputy addressed the public for the first time on Monday, nearly a year after the incident.

Tyler Canaris joined his legal team at a press conference to discuss the recently released dashcam footage which shows Deputy Michael McMaster interacting with him on March 4, 2022. His attorneys say he was walking home from work, when the deputy said he matched the description of someone breaking into cars. Canaris was asked to remove his backpack and put his phone down before being slammed to the ground.

"After it happened, I had trouble walking to work and not thinking that there was a cop following me. And now that I have a car, sometimes I feel like a cop is following me," said Canaris.

Deputies later determined Canaris was not the alleged suspect, however, months later, the Sheriff's Office charged him with obstruction, alleging he resisted arrest. Canaris's attorneys say he suffered traumatic brain injury, fractured bones, and other injuries. They're demanding that the sheriff drop the misdemeanor charge against Canaris and fire and charge the deputy with assault.

"The person who should be prosecuted by the Solicitor's Office, the District Attorney, is McMaster. He's the one who committed a crime," said Attorney Shean Williams.

On Monday, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office confirmed it contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the case. They issued a statement last Friday as confirmation.

"Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge has sought the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) to conduct an outside review of a March 4, 2022 arrest and use of force," the statement said in part. "That review is now underway. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office will be fully cooperating with all requests and inquiries from the GBI."

The statement went on to provide details of the incident, indicating that McMaster had responded to a report of a "suspicious person" attempting to break into a vehicle at the Evans Mill Subdivision. The suspect, who the report indicated appeared to match the suspect description provided by dispatchers, was identified as Canaris.

When the deputy approached Canaris, the statement indicated, Canaris "repeatedly refused to comply with the Deputy's commands to remove his backpack and place his hands behind his back."

According to the statement, "Deputy McMaster used force to bring Mr. Canaris to the ground and placed him under arrest."

After the arrest, Canaris was reviewed by medics at the scene before being taken to the hospital.

The GBI has opened an official investigation at the request of the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

"The GBI received a request from the Paulding County Sheriff's Office on Friday, February 17, 2023, to investigate a use of force incident that happened on March 4, 2022," the GBI said in a statement. "By state law, the GBI can only initiate this type of investigation after a request from local law enforcement. GBI agents have opened an investigation, and it is active and ongoing."

Additional details were requested from the Paulding County Solicitor-General's Office.

"The Paulding County State Court and the Paulding County Solicitor's Office opened on July 1, 2022. Our mission has been to move cases that have been backlogged during the COVID pandemic in a timely fashion. On July 1st, this case along with thousands of other misdemeanor cases, were transferred to State Court from Superior Court. An accusation in this case was filed November 21, 2022. An arraignment was scheduled for December 15th, which was waived by Mr. Canaris's attorney. Discovery was sent out on December 28th and the video was picked up by his attorney's office from our office on February 6, 2022," said Luana P. Nolen, Solicitor-General of Paulding County, in a statement.

"As our office strives to expedite cases that have been holding during the pandemic, regrettably, it is not possible to review every video in every case. We are now aware of its contents and await the results of the GBI's investigation. The video involved in Mr. Canaris's case was brought to my attention as it went viral. The following day, a GBI investigation was initiated into this matter. I have no comment about any specific facts regarding what happened on March 4, 2022 during the pendency of the GBI's investigation. Once the investigation is complete, we will re-evaluate Mr. Canaris's case."