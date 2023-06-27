Four cases of malaria confirmed in Sarasota County, medical experts issue statewide advisory

Florida Department of Health issues statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory Florida Department of Health issues statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory 02:05

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory following four confirmed and recovered cases of malaria in Sarasota County.

The department says all affected individuals have been treated and have made a full recovery but experts are warning: once a mosquito-borne illness is contracted it can easily spread.

Malaria is transmitted through infected mosquitoes, and with the recent advisory, it's essential that Floridians take precautions. The department is currently working closely with local partners and county mosquito control to address this issue. Both aerial and ground mosquito spraying are being conducted in these areas to reduce the risk of further transmission.

"It makes you sick with fevers," explains Pediatric Infectious Diseases Physician Dr. Juan Dumois with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. "And if it goes untreated for a long time, it can start affecting other parts of your body. There are some parts of the world where malaria is generally present. Florida generally is not one of those areas. But malaria can be reintroduced… like it's doing now in the Sarasota area."

In Florida, malaria is commonly transmitted through infected anopheles mosquitoes. In these specific cases, the cause of malaria has been identified as the plasmodium vivax species. Fortunately, effective treatment is readily available through hospitals and other health care providers.

If you're in the affected areas and experience symptoms such as fever, chills, sweats, nausea or vomiting, and headaches, seek immediate medical attention.

Local infectious diseases experts are providing guidance on various ways to avoid mosquitoes and say the best protection is prevention.

"Avoiding mosquito bites is generally a good thing when it comes to infections, because besides malaria, there are some viruses that you can get from a mosquito bite," said Dr. Dumois. "You look for standing water and get rid of it. If long sleeves are not practical for someone, using insect repellents on the skin can be useful."