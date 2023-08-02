Madonna and Beyoncé pose with some of their daughters at ''Renaissance'' concert

(CNN) — While Madonna continues her recovery after a recent hospitalization, she stopped off at a Beyoncé concert over the weekend with three of her daughters in tow.

According to photos posted on Madonna's Instagram Stories earlier this week, the "Vogue" icon attended the "Break My Soul" singer's "Renaissance" show at Met Life stadium in New York with her daughters, Mercy, Stella and Estere.

Madonna shared photos from Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE World Tour via Ig:



“Thank you Queen B for your Magnificent show! My daughters were enthralled! We love you 💘”#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/MgWi2Erzze — RENAISSANCE Updates🪩 (@B7Album) August 1, 2023

"Thank you Queen B for your Magnificent show! My daughters were enthralled! We love you," text read on one of the photos from the show that Madonna posted.

The photo showcased a view of the stage, flanked by dancers clad in all pink costumes, and captured the moment that Queen Bey paid homage to the Queen of Pop with text that read "queen mother Madonna" splashed across giant video screens.

Madonna and her daughters were also seen in a group photo posing backstage with Beyoncé and her daughter Rumi, along with snaps showcasing her brood looking excited in a car, and Madonna snuggling with one of her girls in the crowd during the "Renaissance" show.

Madonna's attendance at the concert is a welcome sight after news earlier this summer that the Grammy-winner was hospitalized due to a "serious bacterial infection," according to a statement her friend and longtime manager Guy Oseary posted on Instagram.

On Monday, Madonna herself posted an update on her recovery, saying she feels lucky "to be alive" after the ordeal.

"Love from family and friends is the best Medicine," she wrote in a post on her Instagram page, adding that "my children really showed up for me."

Seems fair to say that as she heals, Madonna is showing up for her children too.