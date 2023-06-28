Lyft sued after DeKalb County passenger allegedly shot by driver in 2020

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Emmanuel Hollins, who was allegedly shot by a Lyft driver in 2020, said he is now suing the company and the driver he says pulled the trigger.

"I'll be 31 this year, and these last two years have been hell," said Hollins.

He described the chain of events he says led up to the shooting on December 28, 2020, when he used his Lyft app to get a ride to his job as an apartment manager at Park Valley Apartment Homes in Decatur.

"I noticed that I didn't put the correct address for our apartment complex," said Hollins. "When I changed the address, she didn't like that, because she didn't feel as though she was going to be paid."

WUPA

Hollins says he tried to reassure the driver, Mashelle Rucker, that she would be paid, but those efforts fell on deaf ears. He said he asked her to drop him off at a fast-food restaurant located across from the complex, and he said he would walk from there. Instead, he said she dropped him off at the entrance, which is a distance from the leasing office.

RELATED: A woman fatally shot an Uber driver. Police say she wrongly thought she was being kidnapped

Rucker said he stepped out of the vehicle and walked toward the complex, thinking the argument was over. The complaint says Rucker told Hollins he wouldn't live to see 2021.

"Next thing I hear is a loud ring in my head. I didn't know what happened. I was on the floor," Hollins said.

Hollins was not only shot in the head, but an x-ray photo provided by his attorney, Michael Jones, showed a bullet was lodged in his forehead. He survived emergency surgery, but he lost his eyesight in his right eye. Rucker was arrested and charged with aggravated assault the same night.

"This is what you did for someone who said that they can get out and they would rather walk," Hollins said, during an emotional message he directed toward Rucker. "I would have rolled or something, told you to get out, I would have called the police, anything else, other than just shoot somebody in the back of the head."

Jones said Lyft should have known about Rucker's prior arrest for assault with a knife, and as a result, the company should not have employed her as a driver in the first place.

"We want Lyft to take responsibility," Jones said. "They have basically turned a cold shoulder saying they're not responsible at all."

Hollins is suing for $90,000 in unpaid medical bills and at least $20 million for pain, suffering, and lost wages.

"Our office takes this case seriously," the DeKalb County District Attorney's office said in a statement. "Charges are forthcoming pending the receipt of records required from Mr. Hollins and his attorney."

Lyft confirmed Rucker is no longer employed on its platform. In addition, the company says it conducts "rigorous and thorough background checks and screenings for every driver."

Lyft says riders and drivers are able to report incidents to its "24/7 Critical Response Line so that we can take action -- including investigating, removing users from our platform and working with law enforcement when appropriate."

The company says it is dedicated to keeping riders and drivers safe.