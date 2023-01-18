Looking for stand-ins

Upcoming casting looking for the following stand-ins -- starting around - 1/31 and working various days through Feb and March in Atlanta and Covington --

An African American female - 18 - mid 20's -- 5'5 - average build

An Hispanic or Asian female - 5'8 - 20's to 40's -- slim to average build

A caucasian female - 5'6 - blonde - 18 - mid 20's - slim to average build

A Hispanic or Asian male - 5'6 - 5'8 -- dark hair - 18 - mid 20's - slim to average build

For all email a recent photo and all contact info to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com - HERO STAND IN in Subject