Looking for stand-ins

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Upcoming casting looking for the following stand-ins -- starting around - 1/31 and working various days through Feb and March in Atlanta and Covington -- 

An African American female - 18 - mid 20's -- 5'5 - average build
An Hispanic or Asian female - 5'8 - 20's to 40's -- slim to average build
A caucasian female - 5'6 - blonde - 18 - mid 20's - slim to average build
A Hispanic or Asian male - 5'6 - 5'8 -- dark hair - 18 - mid 20's - slim to average build
For all email a recent photo and all contact info to: ExtrasCastingATL@gmail.com - HERO STAND IN in Subject

First published on January 18, 2023 / 12:20 PM

