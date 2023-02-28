Looking for cars from 1992 & before, for STARZ series "BMF"

New custom made Mercedes-Benz, 3rd July 1992. / Getty Images

*LOOKING FOR CARS FROM 1992 & BEFORE FOR THE STARZ SERIES BMF***

CAB Castings, LLC. is looking for CARS FROM 1992& before, for the for the HIT STARZ Series "BMF" filming here in Atlanta, GA. beginning in MARCH 2023 - JUNE 2023.

We are looking for paid extras w/:

- CARS FROM 1992 & before. (MUST HAVE PICTURES!)

***Paid Extra roles will be picture picked by CAB Castings and producers so please keep that in mind when submitting. PLEASE MAKE SURE YOUR PHOTOS ARE APPROPRIATE AND OF QUALITY TO BE CHOSEN.



***FIRST DAY WILL BE THURSDAY 3/2/2023 (Let us know if you can make it this day, if not ok!)

Call times for the shoot days will be determined closer to the actual workday. Workdays could last from 10 to 12hrs depending on the scenes in which you are shooting for. With that being said, if asked to work, you will be expected to have open availability for a FULL 12HR DAY!

The producers have placed the rate for CARS on this production $150/8hr + $25bump for Covid testing, which you will receive in the form of a check in the mail. After 8hrs it will be time and a half. THIS IS JUST FOR THE CAR, NOT FOR IF YOU ARE BOOKED AS AN EXTRA!



If booked as an extra w/ your car, the rate for paid extras on this project is $100/8hrs of work (time and half after) + $25 bump for Covid testing + payment for the car. which you will receive in the form of a check in the mail 2 weeks after filming.

To submit please send the following information to BMFextras@gmail.com:

w/ Subject Line: BMF CARS 2023

* Name

* Number

* Email

* Age

* Height

* Ethnicity

* 2 Recent Photos (1 headshot | 1 Full body)

- Car Type/ Model/ Year (PLEASE INCLUDE PICTURES OF CAR)

*********PLEASE INCLUDE ALL INFORMATION ABOVE IN YOUR EMAIL FOR PROPER BOOKING!!!

A member from CAB CASTINGS, LLC. will call you to confirm availability if interested in booking you for this show.

***SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.

Thanks so much and we look forward to possibly seeing you all on set!

- CAB Castings, LLC.