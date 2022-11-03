Local students design sneakers through SNIPES Young Geniuses Innovation Lab

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) – Kids are creating sneakers and a lot more through the SNIPES Young Geniuses Innovation Lab in the metro.

Inside Global Impact Academy (GIA), success and sneakers are in the making. SNIPES, a shoe and streetwear retailer, partnered with STE(A)M Truck to create an innovation lab for next-generation engineers.

"I've really enjoyed just being able to experience something new like this because I've never actually learned anything about shoe anatomy," said Ariyana Hardaway-Dixon, a 10th grader and future automotive designer.

Students are taking shoes apart, layer by layer, and learning how they're constructed in order to design sneakers for people of all abilities during the eight-week program.

Kids are creating sneakers and a lot more through the SNIPES Young Geniuses Innovation Lab in the metro. WUPA

"This was the perfect opportunity for our students to gain some experience in practicing empathy," said GIA Principal Anthony Newbold.

Between GIA in Fulton County Schools and Carver Steam Academy in Atlanta Public Schools, about 150 students are participating, learning about foot anatomy, molding, and how to use the different tools the STE(A)M Truck rolled in.

"We work with teachers, we identify students, we just pull out real-world tools and help them build awesome projects," said STE(A)M Truck Executive Director Marsha Francis.

Students are also learning computer design, 3D printing, and critical thinking, which are tools they'll need to launch their engineering careers.

"This fits directly in with exactly what we want our mission to be: for our students to use STEM to improve outcomes for people across the world," said Newbold.

Staff members say they're also thankful for the life skills students are learning to make an even more significant impact on the world.