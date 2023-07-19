Local pancreatic cancer survivors beat the odds with support from Purple Pansies

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (WUPA) – Survivors who were in a literal fight for their lives after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis share how they beat the odds with help from the local non-profit Purple Pansies.

Inside Casa Nuova Italian Restaurant in Alpharetta, there were plenty of good selections on the menu during a luncheon. The list included food, fellowship, the restaurant's 25th anniversary, and the top selection was the great cause of fighting pancreatic cancer.

"It is a journey. I was diagnosed in 2015," said Greg Jacobson, 54, who became emotional while reflecting on his pancreatic cancer journey. "When I first learned about pancreatic cancer, all I wanted to do was see my girls graduate from high school."

WUPA

Jacobson beat the odds for everything that was thrown at him over the years, including kidney failure, stroke, and stomach cancer. He had a kidney transplant 24 years ago.

"I was looking at probably less than six months to live," said Bonnie Davis, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer and said her youngest child was in kindergarten at the time of the diagnosis 10 years ago.

Doctors said her cancer was inoperable, but she survived.

"I'm very grateful to all the good medical care I've received, and God, and to my family, and I've just had a great support system in the community," she said.

Davis and Jacobson said they're also thankful for the restaurant owner, Maria Fundora, and her non-profit, Purple Pansies. Purple represents the color of pancreatic cancer, and the pansy represents resilience.

"She was able to bless us with a donation through Purple Pansies to help us pay our medical bills, help us pay our mortgage," said Jacobson.

The organization has raised $5 million for pancreatic cancer throughout its 14-year history.

"We supply grants to families impacted by pancreas cancer. We do scholarships for children whose parents or guardians have been affected by pancreatic cancer, and of course, research and clinical trials," Fundora said.

Dr. Andrew Page, a surgical oncologist at Piedmont Healthcare, described some of the grim statistics related to pancreatic cancer.

"By 2030, it will be the second leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States," Page said. "Eighty percent of pancreas cancer patients are diagnosed with a cancer that's so advanced that we can't do anything about it," he added, explaining how early detection is the key to increasing the chances of being able to treat it.

For Davis and Jacobson, there's also a higher power at work in the miracle of life.

"One of my favorite memes is, 'I should not be here, but God has a plan,'" said Jacobson.

Purple Pansies was recently awarded the Translational Genomics Institute's (TGen) Collaborative Spirit Award, which recognizes an individual or organization that supports TGen's research and clinical development efforts.