Local caregiver shares message of hope for Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month

BUFORD, Ga. (WUPA) - June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, and as the number of Alzheimer's cases grows at an alarming rate, a local caregiver shares his message of hope for other families.

The love journey for Buford resident Paul Angehr and his wife, Patricia, began nearly 56 years ago, but they embarked on a new journey in 2015.

"There's certain things that I noticed that, like when I got a bowl of soup, instead of a spoon, she'd put a knife there," Angehr said, reflecting on what would be one of the first signs of Patricia's memory loss.

He initially chalked the scenario up to forgetfulness, but her situation quickly progressed to a diagnosis of Alzheimer's when she was 69 years old. Over time, she lost the ability to enjoy her favorite hobbies, like sewing and cooking, and she became unable to walk and dress herself.

"She had to stop driving, and as with most people, that was traumatic," said Angehr, who could no longer take care of his wife when his own health started to fail. "My daughter said, 'Dad, I know you took a vow,' but she said, 'Your health is not good. Your attitude is not good," he joked.

He ultimately brought her to Lia's Personal Care Home in Buford, where he visits his wife every day, and where he says the cooking is great, the rooms are clean, and the staff is exceptional.

Every day is a journey for Angehr and so many other caregivers whose loved ones have Alzheimer's disease. In Georgia, there were 150,000 people, ages 65 and older, with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to increase by nearly 27% to 190,000 by 2025.

There's currently no cure for the disease, but UnitedHealthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Palte says there are things people can do to slow the progression.

"Get enough sleep. Sleep deprivation can lead to problems like memory loss. Try and encourage your family to remain social. Be involved in the community and their social circle," Palte said, adding it's also vital to make healthier lifestyle choices.

Angehr volunteers with the Alzheimer's Association and other support groups, and he urges others to do the same.

"The first thing is, you have to realize you cannot do this alone. I tell people this, 'You don't want to hear this, but it's not going to get better,'" he said. "You'll never get through this without having a sense of humor."

That sense of humor is carrying him through what he called the "slow walk goodbye," which is a walk full of love and resources for all who need them.