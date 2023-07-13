Metro Atlanta 10-year-old autistic entrepreneur "pops" up big business

UNION CITY, Ga. (WUPA) - Ten-year-old Kroy Richardson launched a business during the start of the pandemic, when not much was popping, and its overnight success is inspiring people across the country.

Managing a popcorn business is a team effort for Kroy and his mother, Minke Richardson, and it's a journey that started in 2020, when they launched KroyKorn Gourmet Popcorn.

They couldn't go to football games when the pandemic started, so he couldn't get his favorite snack, which is popcorn, so they popped it at home, tested different flavors, and then the game changer happened.

Kroy Richardson WUPA

"Shortly after we got going, Amazon reached out to us and asked us if we would be interested in putting his popcorn on the Amazon website," Minke said.

KroyKorn is now popping up 18 flavors, including banana pudding, garlic parmesan, and cheesecake-flavored popcorn, on Amazon, Walmart, Door Dash, and other online platforms. They also landed an endorsement deal with Goldman Sachs.

"Our colored bags are designed to inspire other children with different autisms," Minke said.

Kroy said he was thrilled that his hard work has paid off, and as the kernels keep popping, the ideas keep coming.

"I'm thinking about a chocolate pudding popcorn," he said. "And I have another idea: cotton candy popcorn."

The 10-year-old also specializes in inspiring others.

"As a Black American autistic kid, for all you kids around the world, dream big dreams. Make it happen," Kroy said.