Lizzo continues her crusade against negativity

(CNN) — Lizzo is known for sending messages of empowerment to her listeners, and the case was no different this weekend when she paused her show in Sydney, Australia to celebrate one of her young audience members who appeared in need of a little boost.

In videos posted to social media by concertgoers, Lizzo is seen interacting with a young girl in the audience named Monroe who held a sign that read, "Help me show my haters I'm 100% that b—," a nod to lyrics in Lizzo's hit song "Truth Hurts."

When the singer asked why Monroe needed her help, her response was heartbreaking.

"I get bullied on social media and they always tell me I'm not good enough," Monroe said into the microphone that has held to her mouth, adding, "because I like to dance and sing and I want to be like you. I love you."

Monroe then joined the "About Damn Time" singer on stage, who affectionately put her arm around the young fan and told her audience, "The words that we say have a long-lasting effect on people."

"You're talented and you're beautiful," Lizzo said to Monroe, adding, "you can do anything – and you're so young, you can be the greatest dancer in the world! You have so much time."

At Lizzo's request, Monroe performed one of her dances while the crowd chanted her name and Lizzo held a cell phone to record a video. "We need to talk to your haters," Lizzo said.

"Don't talk about my bestie Monroe no more! You're going to have to go through me. She's a star, she's a diva!" Lizzo said, speaking into the cell phone's camera.

The positive interaction at a concert is a welcome sight after recent incidents at various shows have come to light in videos posted to social media, with many showing a number of artists being hit with objects thrown at them while performing on stage.

Concertgoers can at least count on leaving a Lizzo show feeling good as hell.