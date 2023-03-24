Living Life Team gives visually impaired persons a boost of confidence, independence

MORGAN COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- A visually impaired woman in the Morgan County community of Buckhead has turned her disability into possibility for others through the non-profit organization, Living Life Team.

Taylor Maddox, 30, says her blurred vision started when she was 23 and progressed until she could no longer see.

"My vision loss is due to diabetes, which I've had since I was very young," she said.

Maddox was no longer able to work, and her new journey ultimately brought her to Living Life Team, a non-profit organization supporting the visually impaired.

"I feel so much better being around other people that are going through the same thing I am," said Maddox. "It's been a great experience. I've met a bunch of people, and they've been great."

Living Life Team/WUPA

Living Life Team founder Rita Harris said her personal story inspired her to launch the organization.

"I was 48 when I started losing my vision," Harris said. "It's due to retinitis pigmentosa, also known as RP."

The condition is a rare disease of the retina that progressed to blindness.

"I went through a stage of anger, feeling ashamed of myself, to withdrawing myself socially and to deep depression," Harris said.

After years of counseling and joining several support groups, Harris, now 60 years old, is giving others hope and a place to regain their confidence and independence.

"Our motto is 'Reach for the stars. Don't allow your disability to handicap you," she said. "Things that you loved to do before you had vision loss that you couldn't imagine doing after vision loss. Well, we do those."

Those include horseback riding, skydiving, and kayaking, along with CPR and technology training. Harris also took up painting long after losing her vision.

"I always like to use the quote, 'Life is like a canvas of beautiful colors, so just paint your colors on the canvas of life,'" she said.

Harris says endless support from her husband of 41 years, family, and friends make it all possible.

"You can do anything that you used to do, you just find a different technique or a different method for doing it," she said.

The group meets once a month and provides many resources for the visually impaired community.

For more information or to volunteer, please visit: https://livinglifeteam.net/