Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy

(CNN) — Lindsay Lohan's family just got a little bigger.

The "Mean Girls" actor and her husband Bader Shammas have welcomed a son, according to a representative for Lohan who confirmed the happy news in a statement sent to CNN on Monday.

"Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai. The family is over the moon in love," the statement read.

Lohan announced in March that a baby was "coming soon" in photos posted to her Instagram page.

The actress shared in an interview with Allure magazine that her "Freaky Friday" co-star, Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, has given her parenting advice.

"I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently," Lohan said, adding "and she was like, 'You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.'"

The two women are reportedly in talks to star in a sequel to their 2003 Disney film.

Lohan and Shammas became engaged in 2021, and Lohan revealed last year that she was married when she posted a photo to her Instagram page calling Shammas her "husband" in the caption.

"I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband," she wrote.

The newest addition is Lohan and Shammas's first child together.