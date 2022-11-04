"Lifted" is casting for Mall Shoppers & Workers
"LIFTED" is need of Background Artists to play different roles for upcoming scenes taking place in a Mall. This can be a one or two day booking, at this time we just would like to know your availability.
FILMING 11/14 and/or 11/15
⭐️ ADULT MALL SHOPPERS & WORKERS
RATE : $140/12
AGE : 25 - 70
GENDER : ALL
ETHNICITY : ALL
Details : We are looking for adult background artists for an upcoming mall scene. These adults can play a variety of roles (shoppers, workers, etc).
SCHEDULE :
11/14 (MON) - FILM DAY OPTION 1
11/15 (TUE) - FILM DAY OPTION 2
This is not a Mandatory 2 day booking (if you are available for both dates we may book you for both)
(COVID TEST ON SET EACH DAY OF FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL PRE-TESTING REQUIRED)
FILMING LOCATION : IN KENNESAW, GA
⭐️ TEENAGER MALL SHOPPERS (Ages 15-17)
RATE : $120/10
AGE : 15 - 17
GENDER : ALL
ETHNICITY : ALL
Details : We are looking for teenage background artists for an upcoming mall scene. These teenagers will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
SCHEDULE :
11/14 (MON) - FILM DAY OPTION 1
11/15 (TUE) - FILM DAY OPTION 2
This is not a Mandatory 2 day booking (if you are available for both dates we may book you for both)
(COVID TEST ON SET EACH DAY OF FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL PRE-TESTING REQUIRED)
FILMING LOCATION : IN KENNESAW, GA
⭐️ KID MALL SHOPPERS (Ages 7-12)
RATE : $120/10
AGE : 7 - 12
GENDER : ALL
ETHNICITY : ALL
Details : We are looking for younger background artists for an upcoming mall scene. These children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
SCHEDULE :
11/14 (MON) - FILM DAY OPTION 1
11/15 (TUE) - FILM DAY OPTION 2
This is not a Mandatory 2 day booking (if you are available for both dates we may book you for both)
(COVID TEST ON SET EACH DAY OF FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL PRE-TESTING REQUIRED)
FILMING LOCATION : IN KENNESAW, GA
IMPORTANT INFO :
1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED FOR "LIFTED".
2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE.
