"Lifted" is casting for Mall Shoppers & Workers

"LIFTED" is need of Background Artists to play different roles for upcoming scenes taking place in a Mall. This can be a one or two day booking, at this time we just would like to know your availability.



FILMING 11/14 and/or 11/15

⭐️ ADULT MALL SHOPPERS & WORKERS

RATE : $140/12

AGE : 25 - 70

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

Details : We are looking for adult background artists for an upcoming mall scene. These adults can play a variety of roles (shoppers, workers, etc).

SCHEDULE :

11/14 (MON) - FILM DAY OPTION 1

11/15 (TUE) - FILM DAY OPTION 2

This is not a Mandatory 2 day booking (if you are available for both dates we may book you for both)

(COVID TEST ON SET EACH DAY OF FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL PRE-TESTING REQUIRED)

FILMING LOCATION : IN KENNESAW, GA

⭐️ TEENAGER MALL SHOPPERS (Ages 15-17)

RATE : $120/10

AGE : 15 - 17

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

Details : We are looking for teenage background artists for an upcoming mall scene. These teenagers will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

SCHEDULE :

11/14 (MON) - FILM DAY OPTION 1

11/15 (TUE) - FILM DAY OPTION 2

This is not a Mandatory 2 day booking (if you are available for both dates we may book you for both)

(COVID TEST ON SET EACH DAY OF FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL PRE-TESTING REQUIRED)

FILMING LOCATION : IN KENNESAW, GA

⭐️ KID MALL SHOPPERS (Ages 7-12)

RATE : $120/10

AGE : 7 - 12

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

Details : We are looking for younger background artists for an upcoming mall scene. These children will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

SCHEDULE :

11/14 (MON) - FILM DAY OPTION 1

11/15 (TUE) - FILM DAY OPTION 2

This is not a Mandatory 2 day booking (if you are available for both dates we may book you for both)

(COVID TEST ON SET EACH DAY OF FILMING - NO ADDITIONAL PRE-TESTING REQUIRED)

FILMING LOCATION : IN KENNESAW, GA

IMPORTANT INFO :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED FOR "LIFTED".

2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE.

