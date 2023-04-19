Lifeguards needed across Tampa Bay ahead of summer season Lifeguards needed across Tampa Bay ahead of summer season 02:01

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - School is almost out for summer across the bay area which means beaches and pools are soon to see larger crowds. But the American Lifeguard Association has expressed concern over the shortage of lifeguards on duty, which they say has not improved since the shortage hit the lifeguard stands in 2022.

Andrea Alvarez | TAMPA BAY NOW NEWS

"We haven't had as many lifeguards come out in the last couple of years. There's been incentive to sign on bonus. There's also been an increase in pay," said Wyatt Werneth, a spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association. Still, recruitment tactics haven't yielded interest.

According to the ALA, the shortage is due to several factors starting with the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to a decrease in the number of people willing to take on lifeguard roles.

"What we say everyday is, 'swim in front of a lifeguard. Your chances of drowning in front of a lifeguard are 1 in 18 million," he said. "With the shortage, some of those areas may close down without lifeguards there which would be tragic. So, it's devastating to the recreation of the beachgoers so we [have] to do everything that we can to make sure that they're there. I mean, the statistics speak for themselves. Lifeguards have a very unique job where we actually have the opportunity to prevent danger before it happens."

It also led to an increase in the number of visitors to Florida beaches, which created a higher demand for lifeguard services.

With the summer season approaching, the association says more needs to be done to address the shortage of lifeguards in the bay area to ensure that the beaches remain safe for visitors.

