Let's play the Feud around the world!

Family Feud airs weeknights from 6 pm to 8 pm on CW69!

But, you can watch the best of Family Feud from around the world any time you want right here on CWAtlanta.com!

Family Feud

The long-running game show is filmed right here in metro Atlanta, at Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, just steps away from where such blockbuster films like Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, The Suicide Squad, and Spider-Man: No Way Home were filmed.

Feud Host Steve Harvey brings you the best contestants, the funniest questions, the wildest answers, craziest families -- all collected in one place. Just sit back and watch the Feud online by taking a look in the YouTube window below!

Watch Family Feud weeknights from 6 pm to 8 pm on CW69!

Family Feud Canada

Our neighbors north of the border also play the Feud! The Canadian version of Family Feud airs on CBC, hosted by Gerry Dee. Here's a sample of some of the shows as they air in Canada.

You can watch Family Feud weeknights from 6 pm to 8 pm on CW69!

Family Feud Australia

They even play Family Feud down under! The Australian version of Family Feud looks just a little bit different. It most recently aired on our Australian sister network Channel 10 in August 2020, and was hosted by Grant Denyer.

Here's a quick look at what the Australian version of Family Feud looked like.

Watch Family Feud weeknights from 6 pm to 8 pm on CW69!

Family Feud Ghana & Family Feud South Africa

Steve Harvey now hosts editions of Family Feud filmed and broadcast in Ghana and South Africa. The two editions include local families from the two African nations. In Ghana, the series airs on TV3 Ghana, while in South Africa, Family Feud airs on e.TV.

You can watch Steve's wild antics along with the crazy answers from the contestants right here. First, take a look at Family Feud Ghana:

Then, take a look at Steve Harvey and the contestants from Family Feud South Africa!

Watch Family Feud weeknights from 6 pm to 8 pm on CW69!

Family Fortunes UK

Over in England, what we know as Family Feud has an entirely different name.

Family Fortunes airs on ITV and is hosted by Gino D'Acampo. The contestants and answers on Family Fortunes are just as wild as we have on Family Feud here in the United States. Just watch:

Watch Family Feud weeknights from 6 pm to 8 pm on CW69!