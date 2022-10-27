Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawsuit alleges Shipt misclassified delivery workers to avoid cost of employment protection

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 27, 2022
Mid-morning headlines from Oct. 27, 2022 04:18

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday he filed a lawsuit against a popular grocery delivery service for allegedly misclassifying its delivery workers.

The lawsuit alleges Shipt, Inc. misclassified its delivery drivers, which the company calls "shoppers," as independent contractors in order to avoid the cost of providing them employment protection guaranteed by Minnesota law.

The lawsuit says the misclassification prevents employees from accessing state unemployment insurance and workers' compensation benefits.

In Ellison's investigation, he says that despite Shipt's claims their shoppers are independent contractors, Shipt controls "virtually every facet of a shopper's work."

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine also recently filed a similar lawsuit against Shipt.

Ellison encourages anyone who works for Shipt or any employer they feel is misclassifying them to contract his office or file an online complaint.

Shipt is owned by Minnesota-based Target Corporation.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 4:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.