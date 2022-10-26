Last families relocated out of dilapidated Forest Cove Apts.

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The city of Atlanta is celebrating a new chapter for residents who lived at the Forest Cove Apartments, after successfully providing them with new and improved living arrangements.

On Monday morning, the sun shined brightly over the apartment complex, where hundreds of tenants lived for years under the dark cloud of this rat-infested, dilapidated and crime-ridden property.

"I had tried so long to get this process done," said Felicia Morris, who goes by "Peaches."

The city has moved all 240 families into better properties and living conditions across Metro Atlanta.

Morris and others now have safe, clean environments, a better quality of life, and rent payments of no more than 30% of their income.

Forest Cove Apartments in Atlanta WUPA

"We cannot and will not let this happen again," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The city does not own the property, but it decided to take action by pouring more than $9 million into the relocation effort, which was spearheaded by Atlanta Senior Advisor Courtney English and District 1 City Councilman Jason Winston.

"Forest Cove exists at the intersection of broken systems," said Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta President and CEO Frank Fernandez.

They are now looking ahead to long-term solutions.

"I have launched a proactive data-driven program to identify, to inspect, prioritize and ultimately remediate or rebuild problematic multi-family properties across Atlanta," said Dickens, who went on to say that the city is also creating a neighborhood revitalization strategy.

Dickens is urging the public to call 311 to report any code compliance issues.