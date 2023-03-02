Kung Fu - 'Beginning'

THE SEARCH FOR XIAO — After uncovering Xiao's master plan, Nicky (Olivia Liang) and the team find themselves in a race against the clock to stop her before it's too late. Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan, Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida, Eddie Liu, Gavin Stenhouse, Yvonne Chapman, Vanessa Kai, Tony Chung and J.B. Tadena also star. Joe Menendez directed the episode written by Christina M. Kim & Robert Berens (#313). Original airdate 3/8/2023. Every episode of KUNG FU will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.