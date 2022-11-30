Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reach divorce settlement

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have come to a divorce agreement, a source with knowledge of the negotiations tells CNN.

Per the agreement, a draft of which was obtained by CNN, Kardashian will receive $200,000 per month in child support from West, who last year legally changed his name to Ye, and share joint custody of their four children.

CNN has reached out to representatives of Kardashian and West for comment.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple was married in a lavish wedding in Italy in 2014.

In March 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single after being granted a request to change her marital status.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, the Skims founder explained what led to her high-profile split, saying, that "for so long, I did what made other people happy" and that she decided "I'm going to make myself happy."

She went on to say that "even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy."

"I've chosen myself," she told the publication. "I think it's okay to choose you."

In September, West, who in the latter part of this year has lost multiple business partnerships following a string of antisemetic comments, publicly apologized to Kardashian in an interview with "Good Morning America" for "any stress" he's caused her.

"This is the mother of my children, and I apologize for any stress that I have caused, even in my frustration because God calls me to be stronger," West said.