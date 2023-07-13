Khloé Kardashian teases possible return of brother Rob to reality TV

(CNN) — Khloé Kardashian says don't rule out her brother Rob Kardashian's return to the family's reality TV show.

On Thursday's episode of Hulu's "The Kardashians," she was asked if her younger brother would ever rejoin the series after shying away from the spotlight in recent years.

"I do think Rob would come back to the show," she revealed. "He talks about it a lot, he does, but I do know that Rob has been through a lot personally."

She also opened up about how he is as a father to Dream, whom he shares with his former partner, Blac Chyna.

"He's literally the best dad I know and I'm so proud of him for that," she said. "And I know that he is feeling really good about himself and I'm happy for him, so I have faith that, soon, he'll be back on the show."

Rob Kardashian did appear on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and then the reality show "Rob & Chyna," which documented the former couple's relationship.

In 2022, he made a brief appearance on "The Kardashians" where he attended his mom Kris Jenner's birthday party.

New episodes of "The Kardashians" premiere Thursdays on Hulu.