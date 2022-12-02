Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James are growing their family

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her husband Brad James are expecting their first baby together.

The "Cosby Show" actress revealed the happy news on Instagram, writing "Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!!" she captioned a picture of her baby bump.

Pulliam also has a 5-year-old daughter Ella, who she shares with her ex-husband, Edgerton Hartwell.

Pulliam and James began dating in 2019 after they met on the set of the TV movie, "Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta."

The duo married in Sept. 2021, with James writing a tribute to his new wife on social media.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step," he wrote. "I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more..."

He added: "I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary."

The-CNN-Wire