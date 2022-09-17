Kemp announces millions in aid for Grady ahead of Atlanta Medical Center closure

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has announced plans to provide a multimillion-dollar financial rescue package for Grady Health System in response to the upcoming closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center.

"Today, I'm announcing that the state will dedicate some of our remaining ARPA allotment to provide $130 million dollars to permanently increase Grady Memorial Hospital's capacity by nearly 200 beds," Kemp said.

The American Rescue Plan Act funding is expected to come by the end of the month through the Georgia Aid Program. This comes two weeks after Wellstar announced plans to close Atlanta Medical Center on November 1, sparking outrage in the community.

"Their business decision obviously negatively impacted the citizens that we serve, so we immediately went to work to come up with a short-term solution to the problem," said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts.

Fulton and Dekalb counties collaborated with the state on the short-term solution they all agreed is a county responsibility.

"Grady is already in the process of adding 40 beds that will be available by November 1," Kemp said. "These are not band-aid solutions," he added.

The 200 additional beds will be added over the next year, as Grady completes the construction of a new surgical tower. They're also reallocating a temporary medical unit used early in the pandemic to provide 24 more patient rooms.

"This commitment provides Grady the resources necessary to increase our bed capacity and ensure the community still has access to quality healthcare that they need and deserve," said Grady Health CEO John Haupert.

ATLANTA - JANUARY 21: Grady Memorial Hospital, shown here January 21, 2003, in Atlanta, Georgia. / Getty Images

Local officials said they were happy with the assistance announced by Kemp, pointing out that this is an issue that transcends political divisions.

"When we seek to do the right thing in the right way at the right time, we can transcend the political divide," said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. "This is a reprieve and not a bailout," he said.

Officials say the level two trauma centers at other hospitals are equipped to take on patients that AMC's level one trauma center would have treated.

Kemp also addressed accusations Medicaid expansion would have kept the hospital open.

"They are lying to you," he said. "The system itself has said that would not have prevented this closure."

He says they're also making sure other hospitals are prepared for AMC's closure.

Pitts says this all could mean a new facility is on the horizon, which could cost about $500 million. However, at this time, there's no word on where the funding would come from.