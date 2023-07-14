Kelly Rowland regrets spoiling Beyoncé's gender reveal

(CNN) — Kelly Rowland has done plenty of interviews over the course of her career, but her friend Beyoncé factors into Rowland's "worst moment ever."

During a recent conversation on the "Yeah, I F**ked That Up" podcast, Rowland was asked by host Billy Mann about the biggest mistake she's ever made during an interview. Her answer was the time she let it slip that Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, were expecting a girl.

"Oh my God. When I made a mistake and told the sex of [Beyoncé]'s baby when she was pregnant with Blue," Rowland said. "That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever."

Back in 2011, Rowland reportedly said during an interview that Jay-Z was "going to buy that little girl every single thing possible," adding that the baby wouldn't "be spoiled but she will be very well looked after."

She now says she didn't even initially realize she had shared the baby's gender until afterward.

"It was bad because it was no one's business," Rowland recalled.

"I felt terrible because it's not my news," she added. "It was honestly the worst. It wasn't my news to share, and I didn't mean it like that. The 'she' just kind of slipped out."

Blue Ivy is currently performing on tour with her mom. Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed her siblings, twins Rumi and Sir, in 2017.