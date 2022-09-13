Kelly Ripa recounts passing out during sex because of ovarian cysts

Boy does Kelly Ripa have a story for the world.

The popular daytime talk-show host has a book coming out, "Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories," and one of the stories she has included has created quite a stir.

As shared in Haute Living, the vignette, titled "Don't Let Your Husband Pick Your Death Clothes," recalls when Ripa was newly married on 1997 to her then "All My Children" costar Mark Consuelos and a new mother to their then six-month old son, Michael.

She and Consuelos were enjoying some intimate time together, Ripa writes, when pain from a ruptured ovarian cyst caused her to black out.

When she woke up in the emergency room, her husband had dressed her in a 1980s-style French-cut leotard and a pair of red Manolo Blahnik shoes that Ripa said made her look like a "dime store prostitute" while he enjoyed some snacks.

"My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted," Ripa writes in her book of true short stories. "There he is, happily munching on the saltines now and ordering a second apple juice. Mark could be at a movie, or a spa. Instead, I'm flat on my back wondering when the other two cysts will burst."

"Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need. It's still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare," she added. "I didn't realize I had come to."

Ripa's book is scheduled to be published on September 27.