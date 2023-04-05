Justin Long and Kate Bosworth are engaged

(CNN) -- Kate Bosworth and Justin Long are engaged, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts on Tuesday.

"She said YES," Long said in the caption of his post, accompanied by a photo of the "Blue Crush" actor showing off her engagement ring.

He added that he feels "eternally grateful" that he found "a partner who makes each day SO full, whose mere presence IS a reminder of the beauty and brevity of life, and who makes me laugh from the minute we wake up til the one I begrudgingly fall asleep."

"If life is short, find the one who brings you endless peace and radical wonder. @justinlong I am so grateful it's you," Bosworth wrote in her post.

Bosworth appeared on Long's "Life is Short" podcast on Tuesday, where they revealed Long proposed to her one morning while the couple were in bed.

"I thought it was just the most romantic, loving and honest proposal," she said.

The couple worked together in 2021 on "House of Darkness," the comedy-horror film they starred in, and were romantically linked in April 2022 when they were photographed together in Hawaii.

Speculation that Long popped the question began last month when Bosworth was seen wearing a ring on her ring finger at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

In August of 2021, Bosworth announced she and ex-husband Michael Polish were ending their marriage after 10 years together.