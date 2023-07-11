Jury reaches verdict in battle over Aretha Franklin's estate

(CNN) — The jury hearing arguments surrounding the disposition of Aretha Franklin's estate on Tuesday determined a 2014 version of her will should stand as the document of record.

After deliberating for almost one hour, jurors found that a handwritten will, discovered under a sofa cushion by Franklin's niece after the singer's death, was signed by the music legend in 2014 and does show her intent.

At the heart of the legal dispute were two separate wills.

Two of her sons, Kecalf Franklin and Edward Franklin, wanted the document dated March 31, 2014 to be determined as her legal will, while another son, Ted White II, advocated that a document from 2010 should stand.

Franklin's fourth son, Clarence Franklin, has special needs, is under legal guardianship and was not involved in the case.

Kecalf Franklin testified Monday that he believed the signature on the 2014 document is valid, particularly because it contains the smiley face "characteristic" of Franklin's signature.

Referencing the first few lines of the document, attorney Craig Smith, who represented Edward Franklin, said, "She's speaking from the grave, folks: 'This is my will.'"

During closing arguments, Smith also addressed royalties stemming from the Queen of Soul's iconic hits.

"Now, we may all be dead from global warming, but if we're around, my belief is they'll be playing 'Respect' 300 years from now," he said.

White's attorney Kurt Olson argued that evidence showed the 2010 document was "intended" to be Franklin's will because it was found in a cabinet where Franklin kept her "important documents."

Franklin died in 2018 of cancer.