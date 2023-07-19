Judge denies Trump's request for a new trial in E. Jean Carroll case

(CNN) — A federal judge has denied Donald Trump's request for a new trial in the E. Jean Carroll case – finding the jury who found that the former president sexually abused and defamed Carroll did not reach a "seriously erroneous result."

"The jury in this case did not reach 'a seriously erroneous result," Judge Lewis Kaplan said. "Its verdict is not 'a miscarriage of justice.'"

Trump had asked for a new trial after the jury awarded magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll $5 million in damages.

"Now that the court has denied Trump's motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her in Carroll II. She also looks forward to continuing to hold Trump accountable for what he did to her at the trial in Carrol I, which is scheduled to begin on January 15, 2024," said Roberta Kaplan, attorney for Carroll.