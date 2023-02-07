Jonathan Majors is Kang the Conqueror, but who is Kang?

Who is Kang the Conqueror?

(WUPA) - Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad guy. He is from the distant future, and has the power to change entire worlds at his fingertips.

When he first meets Ant-Man -- Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) -- in the new Marvel Studios film "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Lang tells Kang that he has made a grave mistake.

"I'm an Avenger," Lang says. "I've alerted the other Avengers."

Kang regards him, cooly.

"Have I killed you, yet?" he asks a puzzled Lang.

Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios' "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Marvel Studios

This is not the first version of Kang that MCU fans have encountered.

"Audiences have seen a version of this character (previously) in the series 'Loki,'" Rudd said. "In our film, he's very different."

In "Loki," the character -- then called He Who Remains warned everyone about his "variants." Kang is the most devious and vindictive of those variants.

According to Marvel's Kevin Feige, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" launches Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film stars Rudd, Majors, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Murray.

The third Ant-Man movie opens in movie theaters across the United States on February 17.