Jonathan Majors Attorney says, 'He will be fully exonerated'

(CNN) -- An attorney for actor Jonathan Majors on Wednesday denied a new report of allegations of abuse by the Marvel star.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Variety reported Wednesday that additional alleged abuse victims came forward and are cooperating with the Manhattan district attorney's office after the actor was arrested and arraigned last month on assault and harassment charges in March following an alleged domestic dispute in New York.

When reached by CNN Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney declined to comment. CNN has not been able to independently confirm additional alleged victims have come forward.

"Jonathan Majors is innocent and has not abused anyone," his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in an email to CNN. "We have provided irrefutable evidence to the district attorney that the charges are false. We are confident that he will be fully exonerated."

After his arraignment in late March, Majors, who recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was released by a judge on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection, according to the district attorney's office.

The March complaint against Majors does not name the female accuser, but states he struck "her about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

It also claims he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

"Mr. Majors completely denies assaulting the woman," Chaudhry told CNN last month. "Around 11 a.m. on March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majors called 911 out of concern for the woman's mental health. The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances."

Majors' attorney also provided CNN screenshots of messages to Majors purportedly sent by the woman. In one, she purportedly wrote that investigators "do not have my blessing on any charges being placed."

CNN is unable to verify whether the text messages came from Majors' accuser.

In addition to his recent high-profile roles, Majors, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role in HBO's "Lovecraft Country," is slated to star in the title role of the upcoming Marvel film, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty."

CNN has reached out to additional representatives for Majors and Marvel for comment.