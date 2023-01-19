John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a new child.

"She's here!" Teigen shared in an Instagram post showing the couple's older children, Luna and Miles, holding their baby sister on Thursday.

The family's new addition is named Esti Maxine Stephens. (Legend's birth name is John Roger Stephens.)

The couple have been married since 2013 after meeting on one of Legend's music video sets.

Teigen and Legend announced they were expecting in August 2022, with Teigen noting "the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again."

Teigen experienced pregnancy loss in 2020, and she later wrote about it in an emotional essay.

The cookbook author added in her post that Legend "sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles full of love."

"The house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen said.