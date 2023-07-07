Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 77th wedding anniversary

ATLANTA (AP) — Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary with a quiet day at their south Georgia home, extending their record as the longest-married first couple ever as both face significant health challenges.

The 39th president is 98 and has been in home hospice care since February. The former first lady is 95 and has dementia. The Carter family has not offered details of either Jimmy or Rosalynn Carter's condition but has said they both have enjoyed time with each other and a stream of family members, along with occasional visits from close friends, in recent months.

"As we have looked back at their legacy, it has been really wonderful to see the outpouring of support and respect and love," grandson Jason Carter said recently. "That word love is really the one that defines certainly their personal relationship, but also the way they approach this world."

The Carters married July 7, 1946, in their hometown of Plains. But their relationship extends to the cradle.

Jimmy Carter's parents were friends of Rosalynn's parents. The future president's mother was the nurse who delivered Eleanor Rosalynn Smith at the Smith family home in 1927. "Miss Lillian" returned to the Smith home a few days later with her eldest son, preschooler Jimmy, to meet the new baby. The Carters moved to a farm in nearby Archery, just outside of Plains, not long after, though the Carter children and Smith children would continue to see each other at school in Plains.

Rosalynn would become a close friend of Jimmy's sister Ruth, who played the part of matchmaker during one of her elder brother's visits back home from the U.S. Naval Academy. Jimmy and Rosalynn married soon after he graduated. They left Plains with no intention of returning other than as visitors. But in 1953, James Earl Carter Sr. died, leaving behind the family's farming and warehouse enterprise. Without consulting Rosalynn, the young lieutenant decided to leave the Navy and move his young family back to Georgia.

The future president, who became an advocate for women's rights and nominated more women and non-white people to federal posts than any of his predecessors, later called it inconceivable that he did not consult his wife. Yet over the ensuing years, Rosalynn Carter became a key partner in the family business.

"I knew more on paper about the business than he did. He would take my advice about things," she told The Associated Press in a joint interview with her husband ahead of their 75th anniversary in 2021.

That continued in politics, as Rosalynn Carter proved herself a skillful campaigner and forceful policy advocate in her own right, overcoming her youthful shyness that the former president has depicted in his writing and painting.

"My wife is much more political," he said in the interview.

Beyond their longevity, both Carters credit their long marriage to open communication and their shared Christian faith.

"Every day there needs to be reconciliation," the former president said in 2021. "We don't go to sleep with some remaining differences between us."

The pair also have enjoyed hobbies together for years — sometimes even competitively. Before they became frail, they enjoyed playing tennis, hiking, and cycling together. Both prolific writers, they sometimes raced to finish drafts of books. Fishing often involved competition, too, and they continued to fish into their 90s on their property in Plains. They added bird watching in recent decades as they slowed down physically.

For all their common joys, Rosalynn Carter added another component of a successful marriage. "Each should have some space," she said. "That's really important."