Jamie Foxx has been spotted publicly for the first time since his hospitalization

(CNN) — There finally appears to be proof that Jamie Foxx is on the mend.

In video published by TMZ, Foxx purportedly is seen boating on the Chicago River Sunday afternoon, looking healthy as he's smiles and waves to a group of boaters who cheer his appearance.

The Oscar-winning actor later tweeted a plug for his bourbon and wrote, "Boat life🦊 Celebrating summer with @brownsugarbbn Stay blessed!"

CNN has reached out to representatives for Foxx for comment.

The actor has been recovering since April, when he experienced an undisclosed medical complication, according to his daughter, Corinne Foxx. The star was in Atlanta filming at the time.

No further information about the incident has been provided.

In May, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN that Foxx was undergoing medical treatment at a physical rehabilitation facility in Chicago.

That same month, his daughter pushed back on reports that her father was not doing well, posting on social media, "Sad to see how the media runs wild."

"My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating," Corinne Foxx wrote. "In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!"

She later announced that would be hosting a new music-centric trivia game show titled "We Are Family" in which not famous relatives of celebs would be "performing duets with their hidden famous family member" as the audience tried to guess the identity of the star.

No date was given for that show's premiere. Foxx and his daughter had already been working together on the game show "Beat Shazam."

John Boyega, Foxx's costar in "They Cloned Tyrone," talked to People recently at the film's premiere and said he'd finally heard back from Foxx after trying to reach him.

"He's doing well," Boyega said. "And then, you know, we just giving him the privacy, and we can't wait for his return."

Co-producer Datari Turner confirmed what Boyega said.

"He's doing amazing. I promise you. Doing really, really good," Turner said. "[Director] Juel [Taylor] talked to him yesterday. John Boyega talked to him yesterday. He's in really, really good shape and spirits. And he'll be back on the screen. He'll be back to work very soon."

While Foxx had not been seen publicly since his medical incident, there have been a few postings on his verified social media, including one in which he thanked supporters for their well wishes.