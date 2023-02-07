"JACKPOT!" New feature film casting for various roles

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is excited to start booking for new Feature Film "JACKPOT!". This is going to be a SUPER FUN one!!! You guys are going to LOVE it!

⭐️ YOGA MOMS - Director Selection

We are in need of several background artists to play the Featured Role of YOGA MOMS for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 5-9 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available/local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a really unique role in the movie! Anyone who applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting/running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.

RATE : $200/12

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 20 - 45

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS:

Should be physically active. This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film. Director selected role.

Plus upload a photo wearing athletic attire (yoga pants, biker shorts, tank tops, etc).

SCHEDULE:

TBD - FITTING

3/10 (FRI) - COVID TEST

3/13 (MON) - FILMING

3/14 (TUE) - FILMING

3/15 (WED) - FILMING or COVID TEST

3/16 (THUR) - FILMING

3/29 (WED) or 3/30 (THUR) - COVID TEST

3/31 (FRI) - FILMING

4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/5 (WED) - FILMING

4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/12 (WED) - FILMING

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

There will possibly be a fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

Once the director has made their picks, we will let you know which dates you are booked for (the group of 5 days or group of 9 days) FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTACLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR YOGA MOMS --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availabil.../jackpot-yoga-moms

⭐️ BLONDE ACTRESSES - Director Selection

We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Featured Role of BLONDE ACTRESS for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 7 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a very featured role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.

RATE : $300/12

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 20 - 45

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : ALL

HAIR COLOR : BLONDE

DETAILS:

Director selected role. Should be physically active. This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film. Think model/actress types. Should remain blonde throughout the duration of filming.

Softball experience a plus! (One of you would need to throw a shoe at something and have good aim in one of the scenes.)

SCHEDULE:

TBD - FITTING

3/7 (TUE) or 3/8 (WED) - COVID TEST

3/9 (THUR) - FILMING

3/10 (FRI - FILMING

3/29 (WED) or 3/30 (THUR) - COVID TEST

3/31 (FRI) - FILMING

4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/5 (WED) - FILMING

4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/12 (WED) - FILMING

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR BLONDE ACTRESS --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-blonde-actresses



⭐️ KARATE WHITE BELT - Director Selection

We are in need of a background artist to play the Featured Role of KARATE WHITE BELT for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 8 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a really unique role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.

RATE : $200/12

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 18 - 40

GENDER : MALE

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS:

Should be physically active. This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film. Director selected role.

Karate experience is NOT required, but definitely a plus! Wardrobe department with provide your Gi and white belt. Please list your karate experience (if any) below.

Plus upload a photo wearing athletic attire or a Gi if you have it.

SCHEDULE:

TBD DATE - FITTING

3/13 (MON) - COVID TEST

3/14 (TUE) - FILMING

3/15 (WED) - FILMING

3/16 (THUR) - FILMING

3/29 (WED) or 3/30 (THUR) - COVID TEST

3/31 (FRI) - FILMING

4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/5 (WED) - FILMING

4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST

4/12 (WED) - FILMING

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

There is a potential fitting before the 1st day of filming on a TBD date.

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY KARATE WHITE BELT --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-karate-white-belt



⭐️ CAMERA CREW - Director Selection

We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Director Picked Role of CAMERA CREW for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 3 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.

RATE : $200/12

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 18 - 45

GENDER : MALES

ETHNICITY : ALL

HEIGHT : 6'0 or taller

DETAILS:

We are in need of a camera operator and a sound guy. If you have experience with either of these, please notate below. Should be 6'0 or taller. Think TMZ type camera men/sound guys. Director selected role.

Experience with a camera or boom mic a plus but NOT required.

When uploading your photos, please upload photos you have of holding a camera/boom mic/etc. Think TMZ videographers. LOOK the part and upload THAT photo.

SCHEDULE:

TBD DATE - FITTING

3/3 (FRI) - COVID TEST

3/6 (MON) - FILMING

3/7 (TUE) - FILMING

4/12 (WED) or 4/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY CAMERA CREW --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availab.../jackpot-camera-crew

⭐️ SWAT - Director Selection

We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Director Picked Role of SWAT for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 4 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.

RATE : $200/8

COVID BUMP : $30

AGE : 25 - 45

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS:

Cop/Military types. Experience required. List all experience below. Director selected role.

When uploading your photos, please upload photos wearing a uniform. LOOK the part and upload THAT photo.

SCHEDULE:

TBD DATE - FITTING

3/3 (FRI) - COVID TEST

3/6 (MON) - FILMING

3/7 (TUE) - FILMING

4/4 (TUE) or 4/5 (WED) - COVID TEST

4/6 (THUR) - FILMING

4/12 (WED) or 4/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY SWAT --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability.../jackpot-swat



⭐️ ASIAN BABY - Director Selection

We are in need of a couple asian babies to play the Director Picked Role of GRANDDAUGHTER for a couple upcoming scenes/days. This is a 2 day consecutive booking. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.

RATE : $250/2

COVID BUMP : $30 (for each parent/guardian)

AGE : 6 months - 1 year

GENDER : ANY

ETHNICITY : ASIAN

DETAILS:

Accepting single babies, twins & triplets. Director selected role.

When uploading your photos, please upload photos full-body photos of the baby/babies. If you are submitting twins/triplets, please include a photo of the babies together.

If submitting twins/triplets, there should be a parent/guardian for each baby. Example: if you get booked with your twins, there should be two guardians. If you get booked with triplets, there should be three guardians.

SCHEDULE:

TBD DATE - FITTING

3/3 (FRI) - COVID TEST

3/6 (MON) - FILMING

3/7 (TUE) - FILMING

There is a possible fitting date for the babies on a TBD date before filming.

FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY ASIAN BABY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availabi.../jackpot-asian-baby

IMPORTANT NOTES

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING / COVID DATE(S).

YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED TO WORK THIS PRODUCTION