Casting

"JACKPOT!" New feature film casting for various roles

By Michele Roberts

/ CW69 Atlanta

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is excited to start booking for new Feature Film "JACKPOT!". This is going to be a SUPER FUN one!!!  You guys are going to LOVE it!
See all current roles & details below (note each role has its own link) :

⭐️ YOGA MOMS - Director Selection
We are in need of several background artists to play the Featured Role of YOGA MOMS for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 5-9 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available/local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a really unique role in the movie! Anyone who applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting/running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.
RATE : $200/12
COVID BUMP : $30
AGE : 20 - 45
GENDER : FEMALE
ETHNICITY : ALL
DETAILS:
Should be physically active. This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film. Director selected role.
Plus upload a photo wearing athletic attire (yoga pants, biker shorts, tank tops, etc).
SCHEDULE:
TBD - FITTING
3/10 (FRI) - COVID TEST
3/13 (MON) - FILMING
3/14 (TUE) - FILMING
3/15 (WED) - FILMING or COVID TEST
3/16 (THUR) - FILMING
3/29 (WED) or 3/30 (THUR) - COVID TEST
3/31 (FRI) - FILMING
4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST
4/5 (WED) - FILMING
4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST
4/12 (WED) - FILMING
4/13 (THUR) - FILMING
4/14 (FRI) - FILMING
There will possibly be a fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.

Once the director has made their picks, we will let you know which dates you are booked for (the group of 5 days or group of 9 days) FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTACLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR YOGA MOMS --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availabil.../jackpot-yoga-moms

⭐️ BLONDE ACTRESSES - Director Selection
We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Featured Role of BLONDE ACTRESS for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 7 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a very featured role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.
RATE : $300/12
COVID BUMP : $30
AGE : 20 - 45
GENDER : FEMALE
ETHNICITY : ALL
HAIR COLOR : BLONDE
DETAILS:
Director selected role. Should be physically active. This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film. Think model/actress types. Should remain blonde throughout the duration of filming.
Softball experience a plus! (One of you would need to throw a shoe at something and have good aim in one of the scenes.)
SCHEDULE:
TBD - FITTING
3/7 (TUE) or 3/8 (WED) - COVID TEST
3/9 (THUR) - FILMING
3/10 (FRI - FILMING
3/29 (WED) or 3/30 (THUR) - COVID TEST
3/31 (FRI) - FILMING
4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST
4/5 (WED) - FILMING
4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST
4/12 (WED) - FILMING
4/13 (THUR) - FILMING
4/14 (FRI) - FILMING
There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.
FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA
CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR BLONDE ACTRESS --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-blonde-actresses

⭐️ KARATE WHITE BELT - Director Selection
We are in need of a background artist to play the Featured Role of KARATE WHITE BELT for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 8 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change. This is a really unique role in the movie! Anyone whom applies should be in good physical shape, ready to be ACTIVE on set, sprinting / running and throwing safe for set objects is required! This is not a role for someone that wants to sit around all day.
RATE : $200/12
COVID BUMP : $30
AGE : 18 - 40
GENDER : MALE
ETHNICITY : ALL
DETAILS:
Should be physically active. This role will require some sprinting and physical activity throughout the film. Director selected role.
Karate experience is NOT required, but definitely a plus! Wardrobe department with provide your Gi and white belt. Please list your karate experience (if any) below.
Plus upload a photo wearing athletic attire or a Gi if you have it.
SCHEDULE:
TBD DATE - FITTING
3/13 (MON) - COVID TEST
3/14 (TUE) - FILMING
3/15 (WED) - FILMING
3/16 (THUR) - FILMING
3/29 (WED) or 3/30 (THUR) - COVID TEST
3/31 (FRI) - FILMING
4/3 (MON) or 4/4 (TUE) - COVID TEST
4/5 (WED) - FILMING
4/10 (MON) or 4/11 (TUE) - COVID TEST
4/12 (WED) - FILMING
4/13 (THUR) - FILMING
4/14 (FRI) - FILMING
There is a potential fitting before the 1st day of filming on a TBD date.
FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA
CLICK HERE TO APPLY KARATE WHITE BELT --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-karate-white-belt

⭐️ CAMERA CREW - Director Selection
We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Director Picked Role of CAMERA CREW for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 3 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.
RATE : $200/12
COVID BUMP : $30
AGE : 18 - 45
GENDER : MALES
ETHNICITY : ALL
HEIGHT : 6'0 or taller
DETAILS:
We are in need of a camera operator and a sound guy. If you have experience with either of these, please notate below. Should be 6'0 or taller. Think TMZ type camera men/sound guys. Director selected role.
Experience with a camera or boom mic a plus but NOT required.
When uploading your photos, please upload photos you have of holding a camera/boom mic/etc. Think TMZ videographers. LOOK the part and upload THAT photo.
SCHEDULE:
TBD DATE - FITTING
3/3 (FRI) - COVID TEST
3/6 (MON) - FILMING
3/7 (TUE) - FILMING
4/12 (WED) or 4/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST
4/14 (FRI) - FILMING
There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.
FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA
CLICK HERE TO APPLY CAMERA CREW --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availab.../jackpot-camera-crew
⭐️ SWAT - Director Selection
We are in need of a couple background artists to play the Director Picked Role of SWAT for several upcoming scenes/days. This is a 4 day booking spread out over the course of the entire film. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.
RATE : $200/8
COVID BUMP : $30
AGE : 25 - 45
GENDER : ALL
ETHNICITY : ALL
DETAILS:
Cop/Military types. Experience required. List all experience below. Director selected role.
When uploading your photos, please upload photos wearing a uniform. LOOK the part and upload THAT photo.
SCHEDULE:
TBD DATE - FITTING
3/3 (FRI) - COVID TEST
3/6 (MON) - FILMING
3/7 (TUE) - FILMING
4/4 (TUE) or 4/5 (WED) - COVID TEST
4/6 (THUR) - FILMING
4/12 (WED) or 4/13 (THUR) - COVID TEST
4/14 (FRI) - FILMING
There is a potential fitting on a TBD date before the first day of filming.
FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA
CLICK HERE TO APPLY SWAT --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability.../jackpot-swat

⭐️ ASIAN BABY - Director Selection
We are in need of a couple asian babies to play the Director Picked Role of GRANDDAUGHTER for a couple upcoming scenes/days. This is a 2 day consecutive booking. It is vitally important that you are available / local to Atlanta for the duration of filming (March 3rd - April 27th) as dates could possibly change.
RATE : $250/2
COVID BUMP : $30 (for each parent/guardian)
AGE : 6 months - 1 year
GENDER : ANY
ETHNICITY : ASIAN
DETAILS:
Accepting single babies, twins & triplets. Director selected role.
When uploading your photos, please upload photos full-body photos of the baby/babies. If you are submitting twins/triplets, please include a photo of the babies together.
If submitting twins/triplets, there should be a parent/guardian for each baby. Example: if you get booked with your twins, there should be two guardians. If you get booked with triplets, there should be three guardians.
SCHEDULE:
TBD DATE - FITTING
3/3 (FRI) - COVID TEST
3/6 (MON) - FILMING
3/7 (TUE) - FILMING
There is a possible fitting date for the babies on a TBD date before filming.
FILMING/TESTING LOCATION : IN/AROUND ATLANTA
CLICK HERE TO APPLY ASIAN BABY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availabi.../jackpot-asian-baby
IMPORTANT NOTES
1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED
2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING / COVID DATE(S).
YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED TO WORK THIS PRODUCTION

First published on February 7, 2023 / 11:10 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

