"Jackpot" is looking to fill several roles

"JACKPOT!" // DIRECTOR PICKED - WINOS, SHADY CHARACTERS, HOMELESS PEOPLE, ROUGH TEENS // 18-100yrs // FILMS 4.19, FITS 4.3 // Sub Request // ALL VAX STATUSES

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) has several roles to book on "JACKPOT!" We are in need of background artists to play VARIOUS ROLES for an upcoming filming day.

Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below.



⭐️ SLEEPING WINOS

RATE : $150/12

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Will portray SLEEPING WINOS.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE:

4/3 (MONDAY) - FITTING

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on set day of filming):

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

⭐️ SHADY CHARACTERS

RATE : $150/12

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Should look and be able to act shady.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE:

4/3 (MONDAY) - FITTING

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on set day of filming):

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

⭐️ HOMELESS TYPES

RATE : $150/12

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

HOMELESS TYPES. Should look like you're down on your luck. Please upload photos in which you LOOK the part.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE:

4/3 (MONDAY) - FITTING

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on set day of filming):

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

⭐️ ROUGH TEENS

RATE : $150/12

FITTING BUMP : $50

AGE : 18 - 30

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Rough-looking teens. Please upload photos in which you LOOK the part.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE:

4/3 (MONDAY) - FITTING

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on set day of filming):

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA



IMPORTANT NOTES

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING / COVID DATE(S).

3. ONCE WE HAVE MADE CONTACT TO BOOK YOU, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH A LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR FITTING DATE & TIME - PLEASE SIGN UP ASAP UPON RECEIVING THIS LINK. Please note - your fitting will take 3 hours.

You do NOT need to be VACCINATED to work on this Production

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

CLICK HERE TO APPLY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-419-various-roles