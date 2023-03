"Jackpot" casting: Various Roles

"JACKPOT!" // VARIOUS ROLES (ROUND 4!) - MULTIPLE ROLES // MULTI FILM DATES // SUB REQUEST



⭐️ WAXWORK PEDESTRIANS

RATE: $200/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS:

Should be physically active. You will be active in this role. Looking for normal LA pedestrian looks. People that would visit the Waxwork Museum in LA (normal tourist types).

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE OPTIONS 3/27-3/29 (please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting) :

3/27 (MON) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 1)

3/28 (TUE) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 2)

3/29 (WED) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 3)

FILMING DATES (you will covid test on-set day of filming) :

4/5 (WED) - FILMING

4/12 (WED) - FILMING

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

4/15 (SAT) - FILMING

4/18 (TUE) - FILMING

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR WAXWORK PEDESTRIANS -----> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-waxwork-pedestrians

⭐️ KA. SUPPORTERS / FANS

RATE: $200/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS:

Should be physically active. You will be active in this role. Looking for normal LA pedestrian looks. Tourists and locals. The people who are in this role are supporters of our main character throughout the film.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE OPTIONS 3/20-3/23 (please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting) :

3/20 (MON) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 1)

3/21 (TUE) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 2)

3/22 (WED) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 3)

3/23 (THUR) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 4)

FILMING DATES:

4/13 (THUR) - FILMING

4/14 (FRI) - FILMING

4/18 (TUE) - FILMING

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR KA SUPPORTERS ----->https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-ka-supporters

⭐️ AXE-THROWING PATRON

RATE: $150/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS:

Experience at an axe-throwing facility is a PLUS. Please list any experience you have with AXE THROWING in the Relevant Experience question on the form below. Looking for people who know what they are doing!

SCHEDULE:

MANDATORY FITTING DATE OPTIONS 4/17-4/18 (please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting):

4/17 (MON) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 1)

4/18 (TUE) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 2)

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on-set day of filming):

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR AXE THROWING PATRON -----> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-419-axe-patrons-party-guests

⭐️ BIRTHDAY PARTY GUEST

RATE: $150/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS :

Birthday party will be at an Axe Throwing Facility.

SCHEDULE:

MANDATORY FITTING DATE OPTIONS 4/17-4/18 (please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting) :

4/17 (MON) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 1)

4/18 (TUE) - MANDATORY FITTING (Option 2)

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on-set day of filming):

4/19 (WED) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR BIRTHDAY PARTY GUEST -----> https://castingtaylormade.com/.../jackpot-419-axe-patrons...

⭐️ PEDESTRIANS

RATE: $150/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS :

Looking for regular pedestrian-type looks.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE(S) : TBD

Once we receive open fitting dates, we will email you with the options to see if you are available. Please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting).

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on-set day of filming):

4/21 (FRI) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR PEDESTRIANS -----> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-april21-pedestrians-upscaletourists-downscalelocals

⭐️ UPSCALE TOURIST

RATE: $150/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS:

Looking for upscale tourists. Please upload photos where you look PUT TOGETHER. Clean, upscale looks. Casual clothing is fine for your photos - but should be more upscale / higher-end.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE(S) : TBD

Once we receive open fitting dates, we will email you with the options to see if you are available. Please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting).

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on-set day of filming):

4/21 (FRI) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR UPSCALE TOURIST -----> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-april21-pedestrians-upscaletourists-downscalelocals

⭐️ DOWNSCALE LOCALS

RATE: $150/12

FITTING BUMP: $50

AGE: 18 - 100

GENDER: ALL

ETHNICITY: ALL

DETAILS :

Looking for downscale LA local types. (This is filming in Atlanta, GA). Please upload photos where you LOOK the part. Down on your luck type looks. Second-hand clothing.

SCHEDULE :

MANDATORY FITTING DATE(S) : TBD

Once we receive open fitting dates, we will email you with the options to see if you are available. Please allow for 3hrs on the date you will fit as you will also be covid testing before your fitting).

FILMING DATES (You will covid test on-set day of filming):

4/21 (FRI) - FILMING

FILMING/TESTING/FITTING LOCATION: IN/AROUND ATLANTA

CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR DOWNSCALE LOCALS -----> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/jackpot-april21-pedestrians-upscaletourists-downscalelocals

IMPORTANT NOTES

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING & COVID DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING / COVID DATE(S).

3. ONCE WE HAVE MADE CONTACT TO BOOK YOU, YOU WILL RECEIVE AN EMAIL WITH A LINK TO SCHEDULE YOUR FITTING DATE & TIME - PLEASE SIGN UP ASAP UPON RECEIVING THIS LINK. Please note - your fitting will take 3 hours.

YOU DO NOT NEED TO BE VACCINATED TO WORK THIS PRODUCTION