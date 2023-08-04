Is tonight the night? Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $1.35 billion
(CNN) — Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $1.35 billion, which would be the second-highest jackpot ever for the multistate lottery.
The cash payout for the jackpot would be $659.5 million, before applicable taxes.
Tuesday's drawing was the 30th in a row to produce no big winner, Mega Millions said in a news release on its website.
No one has matched all six numbers since April 18.
In Mega Millions history, four awarded jackpots have exceeded $1 billion, Mega Millions says, with the highest totaling $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018. A jackpot in January was worth $1.348 billion.
Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.
