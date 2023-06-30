'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Review: A Broken Clock Beyond Repair

I was sitting in my apartment last night conjuring up an outline for this review when I abruptly shifted my attention to this neglected clock on my right that hadn't seen a new set of batteries in years. It just sat there, dormant and unattended, forever bound to displaying 5:24 until I decide to brush the dust off and restore it back to its former glory. A sense of urgency overcame my discernment as I became actuated and determined to fix this clock. With a stick-to-itiveness demeanor and a swift replacement of batteries, I attempted to give new life to something that was once useful and cherished. To no avail, the clock seems to be past the point of repair, destined to tell the time correctly only twice a day.

The Indiana Jones series follows a similar pattern, a property that was once supported and appreciated, connecting with fans spanning multiple generations. The franchise had been in comatose for nearly twenty years before The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was released to a rather lackluster reception. Lucasfilm had failed once in their attempt to recapture the Indy of old. Ostensibly, Lucasfilm doubles down on the oddities from the previous installment and falls into similar trappings with The Dial of Destiny. This film marks the first Indiana Jones film not helmed by Steven Spielberg, briskly replaced by James Mangold (Logan and Ford v Ferrari). Regrettably, a simple directorial change wasn't enough to save this series from the pitfalls of the modern-era Indiana Jones films. May 24th, 1989 (5/24) – this was the release date of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, the last great Indiana Jones film. It seems both my clock and this franchise are stuck in the past.

The past is where The Dial of Destiny begins. Nearing the end of WW2 in 1944, a German physicist, Jürgen Voller, sets his eyes on Archimedes' Antikythera, an Ancient Greek hand-powered orrery rumored to have time manipulation properties. The first half of this mechanism resides within an area occupied by Nazi forces. Indiana Jones crosses paths with these familiar foes on his expedition to find the Lance of Longinus, the weapon used to crucify Christ. The Lance and the broken half of the Antikythera are being transported back to Germany. Fighting to gain possession of the Lance of Longinus, Indy haphazardly becomes the sole possessor of the broken Antikythera instead. We're then thrust into New York City, in 1969. An on-the-verge of retirement Indiana Jones is once again catapulted into a sprawling adventure once his goddaughter, Helena Shaw, steals the Antikythera from his possession. With Indy and Voller in pursuit, the quest to locate the second half of the Greek antiquity ensues.

There's enjoyment to be found in this film to some degree – like I said, a broken clock is right twice a day. The prologue in 1944 is an enthralling chase sequence that's somewhat reminiscent of The Last Crusade's opening train sequence yet expanded upon. A de-aged Harrison Ford fitfully weaves through multiple train carts before skirmishing with a German captain atop the train. It's an energetic set piece with some adrenaline-pumping action sequences and complex intricacies that requires some impressive logistical planning. I'm sure many will discuss the graphical recreation of a younger Harrison Ford with criticism, which is warranted. It's uncanny and distracting, consisting of a rather rubber-like sheen and unnatural movements. Harrison Ford's vocal delivery that was captured and placed in the prologue never seemed to match the intensity of what was transpiring. The prologue chase was a standout highlight, but it never reached the level of practicality and ingenuity of the original trilogy's set pieces. This current rendition feels less impactful due to the reliance on computer-generated imagery with grounded functionality being less of an emphasis.

Subsequent set pieces pale in comparison to the prologue, each expeditiously incorporating CG and far-fetched plausibility as they go. The story itself is your typical formulaic MacGuffin chase devoid of well-written characters, well-rounded themes, or emotional resonance worth investing in. Indy and his granddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, feel disconnected as a duo. There's a compelling opportunity to explore Indy's pertinacious comportment and Helena's single-minded commitment to extorting archaeology for money but the film doesn't make use of that banter often. Both characters are at career low points and the story's themes could have been bolstered if it had taken the time to flesh out this aspect of their character's dynamic. The passion for archaeology, the yearning for adventure, and the bliss and magic of uncovering the undiscovered are no longer motivators for Indy. That childish curiosity for what is ahead was what made the original trilogy feel magical. That wonder is sorely missing now.

Jürgen Voller, the film's antagonist played by Mads Mikkelsen, is not exempt from the film's depthless characters. Mads has a great presence on the screen and does his best with what's given. As a character, however, he's rather two-dimensional whose motivations are kept oddly distant until the film's final third. He's often relegated to appearing on-screen when convenient as is largely omitted for long periods of time. His motivations quickly become irrelevant as they're introduced in the film's baffling culmination. To this point, The Dial of Destiny has felt like a standard by-the-numbers adventure with small story beats interspersed between blockbuster set pieces – your typical summer film. The Dial of Destiny's third act will certainly divide audiences as it channels its inner Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in absurdities and follies. I can see how it could be interpreted as "poetic" in a sense, but it belongs more to a brainstorming session rather than the conclusion of a beloved icon.

Speaking of icons, John Williams returns to compose The Dial of Destiny's score with great nuances and bombastic crescendos. We're graciously gifted with yet another classic from Williams and it's a glimmering standout surrounded by an otherwise disappointing film. It seems a directorial change wasn't the simple fix the franchise needed, there are plenty of illegitimate pendulums, dials, keys, and hands in this fragmented clock. Each component is reliant on one another for functionality – there's an analogy in there. The individual parts of The Dial of Destiny never surmount to anything greater than a run-of-the-mill blockbuster film with some foundational flaws. Many of the crucial thematic elements of writing an impactful screenplay with story depth, meaning, and resonance feel largely ignored here. The franchise needs to be reworked from the inside out where the components of a narrative are taken with serious consideration. Until these issues are addressed, the clock continues to display 5:24.