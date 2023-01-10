In-N-Out Burger expanding its legendary menu to Tennessee

(WUPA) - For many burger fans, an In-N-Out "Double-Double" is considered the "Holy Grail" that is only available during a pilgrimage to California or other Western states.

Set to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2023, the chain's 385 locations are only spread as far east as parts of Texas. One reason is In-N-Out's commitment to all-fresh, never-frozen ingredients at all locations, with a high level of quality control.

On Tuesday, the company announced an eastern expansion that will establish a territory office in the Nashville area, along with the intention to build future restaurants in Tennessee by 2026.

FILE - In this June 8, 2010, file photo, In-N-Out Burger signs, two in the foreground from the fast food chain's original location, and one in the background at a new location across the Interstate 10 freeway, fill the skyline in Baldwin Park, Calif. Adam Lau / AP

"We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries, and shakes," said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner, president and granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder. "In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad, and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas."

Snyder said she is looking forward to expanding the company to the Nashville area.

"This expansion is significant for our Company," Lynsi Snyder said. "For many years, we've heard requests from our Customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we've ever been. Our Customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State."

Today, In-N-Out has locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado. As part of the exceedingly high level of quality control and service that the company touts, it does not franchise any restaurant locations and continues to be family owned.