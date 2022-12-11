'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022'

THE MUSIC EVENT OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON ─ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is the music event of the season. This star-studded concert event will feature performances from many of today's most sought-after musical stars, can't miss backstage moments – and surprise guests! Artists scheduled to appear include Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and more! Original airdate 12/17/2022.