Tropical Storm Idalia strengthening as it approaches western tip of Cuba

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The National Hurricane Center says that what is now Tropical Storm Idalia is approaching hurricane strength as it gets closer to the western tip of Cuba.

Storm Surge Warnings and Hurricane Warnings have been issued for the west coast of Florida, including all of Tampa Bay ahead of what will soon be Hurricane Idalia. The Hurricane Center says life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds are becoming increasingly likely for portions of the Sunshine State as soon as Tuesday, ahead of the storm's landfall.

Local residents are urged to complete their preparations as soon as possible before the storm's approach makes those preparations impossible.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated to bring flash flooding and urban flooding to areas of north Florida, the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia as soon as Tuesday. Conditions will deteriorate into Wednesday, with rainfall spreading into the Carolinas on Wednesday into Thursday.

As of 2 p.m. ET on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said that Idalia was centered about 50 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba. It has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph, with higher gusts. The storm is continuing to move to the north at 8 mph. The minimum central pressure of the storm has fallen to 987 millibars.

Tropical Storm #Idalia Advisory 8A: Idalia Strengthening as it Nears the Western Tip of Cuba. Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Dangerous Winds Becoming Increasingly Likely For Portions of Florida. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2023

Idalia is expected to intensify rapidly as it moves over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico beginning on Monday afternoon. The storm is expected to make landfall as -- at least -- a dangerous Category 3 major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The combination of storm surge and high tides will likely cause normally dry areas close to the coast to be flooded by rising water, with the deepest waters occurring closest to the coast. The storm surge will be accompanied by large waves, and can raise water levels significantly over normal tidal levels.

Tropical storm-force winds are possible in the Dry Tortugas as soon as late Monday, and within the watch area on Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts from Idalia along the west coast of Florida, in the Florida panhandle, and in south Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to run between 4 and 8 inches, with isolated higher totals of 12 inches, according to the Hurricane Center. Heavy rains are expected to move into the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday.

As the storm system approaches land, the threat of spin-up tornadoes is possible spreading outward from the tropical system's center.

Florida under the gun ahead of Idalia's fury

During a Sunday afternoon briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state's emergency operations center would begin 24-hour staffing on Monday morning.

"Our emergency operations center here in Tallahassee will go to a Level 1, 24-hour around the clock," starting at 7 a.m. ET Monday, DeSantis said.

The governor has issued a state of emergency covering an area of the state's Gulf coast from Fort Myers, northward to Panama City -- and including all of the Tampa Bay region.

Current Watches and Warnings in Effect

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for:

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio



Middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River, Florida -- including all of Tampa Bay.

A Storm Surge Warning has been issued for:

Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, Florida -- including all of Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

Isle of Youth, Cuba

Dry Tortugas, Florida

Chokoloskee northward to the Middle of Longboat Key, Florida

West of the Ochlockonee River, westward to Indian Pass, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for:

Chokoloskee northward to Englewood, Florida -- including Charlotte Harbour

Ochlockonee River to Indian Pass, Florida

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound, Georgia

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for:

Englewood to the Middle of Longboat Key, Florida

West of the Ochlockonee River, westward to Indian Pass, Florida

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Lower Florida Keys, west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge



Sebastian Inlet, Florida, northward to Altmaha Sound, Georgia

A Hurricane Watch is issued when hurricane conditions are expected in the watch area. A watch is generally issued 48 hours before the first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds in the watch area. A Hurricane Warning is issued when hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area -- generally within the next 12-to-24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch is issued when the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible within the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued for areas where tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.

Interests throughout the southeastern United States should closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Idalia. The National Hurricane Center says additional watches and warnings will likely be required throughout the region later in the day on Monday.

Storm Surge Forecast:

According to the National Hurricane Center, the combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the shoreline to be flooded by rising waters moving inland. The deepest water would be found at the immediate coastline, but surge-related flooding can vary widely depending on tides and the exact timing of the surge over a given area.

Rising water could reach these heights in the listed areas if the peak surge occurs at high tide:

Aucilla River, FL to Chassahowitzka, FL -- 7-11 ft

Chassahowitzka, FL to Anclote River, FL -- 6-9 ft

Ochlockonee River, FL to Aucilla River, FL -- 4-7 ft

Anclote River, FL to Middle of Longboat Key, FL -- 4-7 ft

Tampa Bay -- 4-7 ft

Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Englewood, FL -- 3-5 ft

Englewood, FL to Chokoloskee, FL -- 2-4 ft

Charlotte Harbor -- 2-4 ft

Indian Pass, FL to Ochlockonee River, FL -- 2-4 ft

Mouth of the St. Mary's River to Altamaha Sound, GA -- 2-4 ft

Chokoloskee, FL to East Cape Sable, FL -- 1-3 ft

Flagler/Volusia County Line, FL to Mouth of the St. Mary's River -- 1-3 ft

Florida Keys -- 1-2 ft