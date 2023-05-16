"HYSTERIA" casting for salon clients and pedestrians

"HYSTERIA" // SALON CLIENTS & PEDESTRIANS // 18-100 // FILMS 5.23, FITS 5.18 or 5.19 // Sub Request

Casting TaylorMade (Casting™) is searching for background artists to play SALON CLIENTS & PEDESTRIANS for an upcoming film date. Filming will be Tuesday 5/23, Fitting 5/18 or 5/19 (ideally we will have you pre-fit - if unavailable to pre-fit, you will fit on set).

As most of you know, we also cast for another VERY popular show that takes place in the 80s. Due to the popularity of that show, we HIGHLY suggest and recommend you work on "Hysteria" with us so we can see that you are reliable. We will 100% be taking your professionalism & attendance from "Hysteria" into consideration when booking for that Netflix show.

"Hysteria" is set in the 1980s - so it is very important that you upload a current selfie with today's date on a piece of paper. We need to see exactly how your hair/facial hair looks for hair/makeup purposes. Because of the nature of this show, we ask:

MALES : PLEASE DO NOT CUT YOUR HAIR OR SHAVE YOUR SIDEBURNS BETWEEN NOW AND FILMING

FEMALES : WE ASK FOR YOUR HAIR COLOR TO BE A NATURAL COLOR. SHORTER STYLES, LAYERS AND BANGS ARE GREAT! PLEASE ALSO NO ARTIFICIAL NAILS OR BRIGHT COLORED NAILS. NO EXTREMELY LONG NAILS. TRY TO STICK TO AS NATURAL AND NEUTRAL AS POSSIBLE.

SIDE NOTE > WE WILL BEGIN CASTING THE OTHER 1980s NETFLIX SHOW IN THE UPCOMING MONTHS SO THESE RULES WILL BE THE SAME FOR THAT PRODUCTION AS WELL!

Roles & details are listed below. Please submit your availability in the form below. We will reach out via text if you are chosen to be booked.



NOTE ABOUT COVID TESTING:

As of 5/11/23 - "Hysteria" is no longer requiring covid testing



⭐️ PEDESTRIANS

RATE : $168/12

FITTING BUMP (if attending 5/18 or 5/19): $50

AGE : 18-100

GENDER : ALL

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Pedestrians of small town in Michigan.

Please upload a selfie with today's date on it in your submission. This is very important because we need to see exactly what your hair/facial hair looks like for filming.

FITTING DATE (ideal if you can make it, if not you will fit on set) :

5/18 (THUR) - Fitting Date Option 1

5/19 (FRI) - Fitting Date Option 2

FILMING DATES:

5/23 (TUE) - Filming in Conyers, GA



⭐️ SALON CLIENTS

RATE : $168/12

FITTING BUMP (if attending 5/18 or 5/19): $50

AGE : 18-100

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Salon clients getting their hair done in a small town in Michigan.

Please upload a selfie with today's date on it in your submission. This is very important because we need to see exactly what your hair/facial hair looks like for filming.

FITTING DATE (ideal if you can make it, if not you will fit on set:

5/18 (THUR) - Fitting Date Option 1

5/19 (FRI) - Fitting Date Option 2

FILMING DATES:

5/23 (TUE) - Filming in Conyers, GA



⭐️ CLIENT WITH FRESH HAIR

RATE : $168/12

FITTING BUMP (if attending 5/18 or 5/19): $50

AGE : 18-100

GENDER : FEMALE

ETHNICITY : ALL

DETAILS :

Salon client with FRESHLY FINISHED hair in a small town in Michigan. We have a request from the hair department for this person to have hair similar to the reference photo below. We are open to all ethnicities - just want to match the hair as closely as possible in the photo (because it is just so COOL!).

Please upload a selfie with today's date on it in your submission. This is very important because we need to see exactly what your hair/facial hair looks like for filming.

FITTING DATE (ideal if you can make it, if not you will fit on set:

5/18 (THUR) - Fitting Date Option 1

5/19 (FRI) - Fitting Date Option 2

FILMING DATES:

5/23 (TUE) - Filming in Conyers, GA

IMPORTANT NOTES :

1. ALL VACCINATION STATUSES CONSIDERED

2. YOUR FILMING DETAILS (LOCATION, TIME, WARDROBE) WILL BE EMAILED TO YOU THE EVENING BEFORE YOUR FILMING DATE(S).

3. ONCE BOOKED, we will send you a fitting signup form to pick the date you can fit (if applicable).

PLEASE FILL OUT THE FORM BELOW TO LET US KNOW YOUR AVAILABILITY

CLICK HERE TO APPLY --------> https://castingtaylormade.com/availability-checks/hysteria-ep103-may23-clients-peds?fbclid=IwAR0_AfG2jkov56Me0jaHVyfOBaxVVIdWCFTkQDvT3gS6rYat-z0VqZKNcIw

