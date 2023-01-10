Hylton Casting is currently casting stand-ins for the TV Series Zoltar Season 2. There is availability for background positions as well. Filming will take place in Atlanta, GA and Loganville, GA from January - May 2023. We will be casting a core group of stand-ins to work throughout the run of the production. You may not be needed for all filming dates, but should have a flexible schedule.

Hylton Casting

Please visit the following links for more information and to submit:

https://hyltoncasting.com/zoltars2standins/

For background please visit:

http://hyltoncasting.com/background-actors-database