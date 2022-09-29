See dramatic photos of Hurricane Ian's widespread damage across Florida

Aerial views reveal destruction in Florida Aerial views reveal widespread destruction in Florida 01:10

Floridians woke up to devastating scenes Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian, one of the strongest storms ever to hit the U.S., caused widespread destruction across the state's west coast.

The storm, which made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, flooded numerous buildings and streets, ripped off roofs, left people trapped in their homes and knocked out power to millions of residents. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday, but forecasters warned that the threat of "catastrophic" flooding would continue as the Ian moves east. It was expected to move across the Carolinas this weekend.

Authorities were still assessing the situation in Florida, but the following photos offer a glimpse of the damage.

Fort Myers

One of the hardest-hit cities was Fort Myers, which is just north of where Ian made landfall. Photos show numerous boats damaged by the hurricane's massive storm surge as well as inundated roads and buildings.

A man takes photos of boats damaged by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers, Florida, on September 29, 2022. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

A flooded street is seen in downtown Fort Myers as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida on September 28, 2022. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

Stedi Scuderi looks over her apartment after flood water inundated it when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Getty Images

Damaged boats are seen downtown after Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction in Fort Myers, Florida, September 29, 2022. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

Punta Gorda

Punta Gorda, a small city and county seat of Charlotte County, woke up Thursday to heavy flooding, collapsed buildings and its streets covered by debris and downed trees.

A fallen road sign and fallen trees are seen near flooded river aftermath of hurricane in Punta Gorda district of Florida, United States on September 29, 2022. Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A collapsed building near flooded river aftermath of hurricane in Punta Gorda district of Florida, United States on September 29, 2022. Ben Hendren/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In this aerial view, damaged homes are seen after Hurricane Ian moved through the Gulf Coast of Florida on September 29, 2022 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Getty Images

A man walks through debris on a street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida on September 29, 2022. RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images

Bartow

Bartow, the county seat of Polk County, faced high winds and heavy rain that knocked down trees, power lines and businesses signs.

A worker repairs energy lines during a power outage after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. Getty Images

A commercial sign lies in the street after being toppled by the winds and rain from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bartow, Florida. Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Sanibel Causeway

The hurricane also destroyed a major chunk of the Sanibel Causeway, which connects Sanibel Island to the Florida mainland, cutting off access to the barrier island where about 6,400 people normally live.

A section of the damaged Sanibel Causeway seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, near Sanibel Island, Fla. Wilfredo Lee / AP

At least three sections of the Sanibel Causeway were washed away by storm surge from Hurricane Ian WZVN

Orlando

Flooding rains from Tropical Storm Ian slammed central Florida on Thursday. In Orlando, first responders helped evacuate a nursing home as floodwaters rose.

A car in seen abandoned in a flooded road due to heavy rains from Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Paul Hennessy/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images