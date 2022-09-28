Satellite captures stunning view of Hurricane Ian's eye

A satellite captured a stunning image of Hurricane Ian's eye as it barreled toward Florida on Wednesday. The image shows the hurricane — hurling 155 mph winds — churning northeast toward Florida's west coast, near Sanibel Island.

The satellite, called GOES-East, is positioned about 22,300 miles above Earth and travels at a speed matching Earth's rotation, which allows it to stay in a fixed position, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday afternoon. By midday, it was already causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding, according to forecasters.

"On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move onshore soon, move over central Florida tonight and Thursday morning and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday," forecasters said in a 2 p.m. update. "Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast in addition to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday."