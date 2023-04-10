Hundreds attend Easter Sunrise Service at Stone Mountain Park

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WUPA) - A crowd braved the chilly weather on Sunday morning on top of Stone Mountain, an Easter tradition that dates back to 1944 and holds special meaning for worshippers in 2023.

Hundreds of worshippers gathered in fellowship on top of Stone Mountain at sunrise, which, for believers, represents the rising of the Son of God, Jesus Christ on Resurrection Day.

"What is your response to Jesus on the cross," asked Dr. Bryant Wright, founder and chairman of Right From The Heart Ministries, who delivered one of the sermons.

Monique Fisher, an Atlanta resident, shared her perspective.

WUPA

"Jesus reigns. He died for us, and you know, we just want to pay homage to him," she said.

For this 77th Easter Sunrise Service, visitors continued the tradition of climbing the mountain or catching the Skyride to the service. They said the freezing wind was a small cross to bear, in comparison to the price Jesus paid by dying on the cross for sinners.

"These few years have been pretty rough, you know, just coming out of a pandemic and so much is happening in our world today," said Stone Mountain Residen Derrick Hill, sharing why Easter holds special meaning for him and others now more than ever. "People now, we need hope, and we need God's love, and today, this is what this represented. It wasn't about color, race creed, it was about everyone being on one accord."

Worshippers say it's about having renewed hope and faith during the trials and tribulations we face every day, and they looked forward to sharing that message of hope until next year's gathering at Stone Mountain.