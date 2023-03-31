Hugh Grant would like to erase this film from his resume

(CNN) -- Hugh Grant knows he has had some bad performances, but which one would he really like to erase?

While appearing on "The Late Late Show" to promote his new film, "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," with his co-star Chris Pine, Grant played "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with Pine and the show's host, James Corden.

The idea behind the game is players must either answer uncomfortable questions or eat or drink something disgusting.

Corden selected a dish of worm mayonnaise Shepherd's pie for Grant to consume if he didn't (or couldn't) answer the question, "You can erase one movie from you IMDB page, what would it be?"

"The thing is I would happily shred my IMDB page, my [resume], because I specialized in being bad for decades really, "Grant said. "I got better."

Grant was hesitant to "bring down the rest of the wonderful colleagues who worked with me on any film by saying it was bad," but, ultimately, he revealed it.

"The Lady and the Highwayman," he said.

Grant went on to explain that it was a low-budget, made-for-television movie in the 1980s.

"I'm meant to be sexy," he said. "Low-budget, bad wig, bad hat. I look like Deputy Dawg."

It aired on British TV in 1989 and costarred Lysette Anthony.