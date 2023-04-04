HUD Secretary Fudge, US Rep. McBath on affordable housing crisis in Metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) -- U.S. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge and US Rep. Lucy McBath (D-7th, Ga.) discussed efforts to address the affordable housing crisis, following a roundtable event in Gwinnett County on Monday.

Harold Fulton, a disabled veteran and Gwinnett County resident, lives at an extended-stay hotel in Norcross, and he's among the countless Metro Atlantans who are unable to find affordable housing.

"I'm homeless really, and I'm staying in this motel right now, because I can't afford nowhere else," he said. "You pay bills. At the end of the month, you don't have any money left. By that time, you can't find a place, because it's so high. If it's not about your credit score, then it's about your income."

Fudge was in Gwinnett County on Monday as part of the Biden administration's Investing in America Tour. She joined McBath for a community roundtable at Good Samaritan Health Center, before speaking with the press about the affordable housing crisis.

"There is nowhere in this country where a person making minimum wage can afford a two-bedroom apartment," Fudge said. "What we are doing is making sure that people understand that the work we are doing affects them on a daily basis."

Fudge said HUD has increased housing trust fund resources for the poorest people, created a Neighborhood Investment Tax Credit, invested Community Development Block Grant money into building homes, and is working to address zoning issues.

"Zoning that is difficult adds about 40% to the cost of building a new unit," said Fudge, pointing out a shortage of about 1.5 million homes across the nation. "You can't build enough single-family homes to deal with the numbers of houses we need."

McBath said she plans to work with lawmakers to find solutions.

"My colleagues and I, going forward, need to make sure that we are continuing to build upon those resources and make sure that we're adding additional funding," she said.

Fudge also met with local mayors during the afternoon to continue discussions on creating more affordable housing options.