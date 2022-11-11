Home Depot, HouseProud Atlanta renovates homes for veterans on city's west side

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Just before Veterans Day, organizations honored some local veterans with home repairs and special surprises.

Alan Sullivan walked into his backyard on Thursday morning to find a surprise memorial garden dedicated to his wife and mother. It was an emotional time for the Navy veteran, whose wife of 55 years died in April, followed by his mother, who died four months later.

Home Depot's volunteer force, Team Depot, along with HouseProud Atlanta honored Sullivan by building the memorial garden, painting his home, landscaping, and building him a new deck.

"I cannot thank Home Depot and HouseProud enough for what you have done for me," Sullivan said. "If my wife was here, she would be very pleased," he said.

Just up the road, Air Force Veteran Howard Riley shed some tears of joy, as volunteers repaired and landscaped the home he shares with his grandson and great-grandson. The crew also surprised him with a gift card and fishing gear just in time for his 80th birthday this week.

Volunteers with Home Depot's Team Depot work in a backyard on Atlanta's west side on Thursday, November 10, 2022. WUPA

"I want to thank them for everything they're doing," Riley said.

Home Depot and HouseProud Atlanta are renovating eight homes on Atlanta's west side, including three owned by veterans.

"We do as many of these as possible, because we want to keep these folks in the community," said HouseProud Atlanta Executive Director Lisa Jones.

It was a heartfelt occasion, not just for the veteran homeowners, but also for the volunteers.

"My dad is a vet, my father-in-law is a vet. My father-in-law's a Navy vet, so doing Mr. Sullivan's house was great," said Team Depot volunteer Shawn Peddie.

Home Depot has invested $400 million in veteran causes, and its foundation has helped renovate more than 50,000 veterans' homes and buildings. The company is planning more surprises as it honors veterans through December 10.