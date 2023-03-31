Home Depot, HouseProud Atlanta renovate family property in Griffin

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WUPA) – Frankie Stinson, a senior citizen and longtime Griffin resident, had no problem listening to all the racket going on outside her home starting on Thursday morning. She watched as volunteers from The Home Depot, known as Team Depot, beautified the property that has been in her family for more than 70 years.

"It makes me feel great, very emotional," Stinson said. "I know God loves me, and people love me, and there's still some good people out."

Stinson lives in one of the two homes on the family property. Her nephew, Willie Lyons, lives in the other home. He serves the community through his role as a firefighter, but this time, this helper received some help.

"Usually, whenever you give, you feel like that's your job, and I have kind of a guilty feeling when I receive it, because I always want to give, but now I'm sitting back, enjoying the blessing," Lyons said.

HouseProud Atlanta, a non-profit that has helped senior and veteran homeowners for more than 10 years, teamed up with Home Depot to rescreen their porches, build a floating deck, paint both homes, and do some landscaping.

"It's just transforming lives. It's building community back, revitalizing neighborhoods one street at a time," said Lori Lemanski, HouseProud Atlanta's program and development director.

The Home Depot Foundation invests millions of grant dollars for home improvements.

"It's a great part of our company's core values, and we use the foundation to access grants," said James Cameron, the operations manager for Home Depot.

Volunteers were excited to participate in the beautification project. Stinson and Lyons said they were thankful for all the help from these good neighbors, who are changing lives and communities for the better.